A U.S. Airman assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing reunites with his daughter after returning home from a deployment on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 2, 2026. Their work contributed to ongoing operations aimed at strengthening partnerships and mission capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Saisha Cornett)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 19:29
|Photo ID:
|9602293
|VIRIN:
|260402-F-TH245-1003
|Resolution:
|6562x4375
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Travis welcomes Airmen home [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Saisha Cornett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.