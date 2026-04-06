Travis welcomes Airmen home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing reunites with his daughter after returning home from a deployment on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 2, 2026. Their work contributed to ongoing operations aimed at strengthening partnerships and mission capability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Saisha Cornett)