Travis welcomes Airmen home

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U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon Shroyer, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, disembarks a C-17 Globemaster III on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 1, 2026. The return highlights the unit’s continued commitment to delivering rapid global mobility and supporting operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)