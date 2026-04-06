Travis welcomes Airmen home

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A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III is parked on the flight line after returning Airmen home from a deployment at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 2, 2026. The return highlights the unit’s continued commitment to delivering rapid global mobility and supporting operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)