Travis welcomes Airmen home

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U.S. Air Force Col. Nelson Prouty, left, 60th Air Mobility Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Laura Hoover, 60th AMW command chief, clap for Airmen returning home from a deployment on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 2, 2026. The return highlights the unit’s continued commitment to delivering rapid global mobility and supporting operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)