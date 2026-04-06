Travis welcomes Airmen home

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing reunite with their loved ones after returning home from a deployment on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 2, 2026. The return highlights the unit’s continued commitment to delivering rapid global mobility and supporting operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett)