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    Travis welcomes Airmen home [Image 8 of 20]

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    Travis welcomes Airmen home

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A U.S. Airman assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing is welcomed home by his loved one after a deployment on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 1, 2026. The return highlights the unit’s continued commitment to delivering rapid global mobility and supporting operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 18:04
    Photo ID: 9602195
    VIRIN: 260401-F-OY799-1174
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 9.92 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Travis welcomes Airmen home [Image 20 of 20], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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