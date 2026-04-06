Travis welcomes Airmen home

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A U.S. Airman assigned to the 60th Air Mobility Wing is welcomed home by his loved one after a deployment on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 1, 2026. The return highlights the unit’s continued commitment to delivering rapid global mobility and supporting operations worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)