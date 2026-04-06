Aviano hosts 3rd annual Norwegian foot march

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 31st Fighter Wing finishes rucking in the 3rd annual Norwegian foot march at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 3, 2026. First held in 1915, the Norwegian Armed Forces worked to expose new members to field conditions. Over the next century, the event evolved into a foreign service badge earned by completing the foot march to standard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)