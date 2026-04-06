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    Aviano hosts 3rd annual Norwegian foot march [Image 2 of 5]

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    Aviano hosts 3rd annual Norwegian foot march

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing take part in the 3rd annual Norwegian foot march at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 3, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March, also known as the Marsjmerket, was originally designed as a test of marching endurance for soldiers in the Norwegian military, ensuring that they could travel long distances with essential gear and remain ready for combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 03:20
    Photo ID: 9600931
    VIRIN: 260403-F-ZJ681-1070
    Resolution: 3217x4825
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Aviano hosts 3rd annual Norwegian foot march [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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