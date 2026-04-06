Aviano hosts 3rd annual Norwegian foot march

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nathan Gracialatorre, 31st Logistics Readiness Squadron heavy equipment maintenance supervisor, takes part in the 3rd annual Norwegian foot march at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 3, 2026. Participants must complete an 18.6 mile course wearing a combat uniform and a weighted ruck sack of 24 pounds in 4 hours and 30 minutes for men and 4 hours and 50 minutes for women. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)