Aviano hosts 3rd annual Norwegian foot march

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Hulshizer, 31st Comptroller Squadron commander, takes part in the 3rd annual Norwegian foot march at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 3, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March Badge is widely considered to be the most challenging foreign military badge to earn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)