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    Aviano hosts 3rd annual Norwegian foot march [Image 3 of 5]

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    Aviano hosts 3rd annual Norwegian foot march

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.02.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Hulshizer, 31st Comptroller Squadron commander, takes part in the 3rd annual Norwegian foot march at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 3, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March Badge is widely considered to be the most challenging foreign military badge to earn. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 03:20
    Photo ID: 9600932
    VIRIN: 260403-F-ZJ681-1108
    Resolution: 4495x6742
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Aviano hosts 3rd annual Norwegian foot march [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Aviano hosts 3rd annual Norwegian foot march

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    TAGS

    Aviano AB, 31st FW, rucking, Marsjmerket

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