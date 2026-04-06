Aviano hosts 3rd annual Norwegian foot march

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U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing take part in the 3rd annual Norwegian foot march at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 3, 2026. The Norwegian Foot March, also known as the Marsjmerket, was originally designed as a test of marching endurance for soldiers in the Norwegian military, ensuring that they could travel long distances with essential gear and remain ready for combat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Jakel)