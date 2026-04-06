Headquarters Battalion Hosts the 2026 Easter Parade at MCBH

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A tropical shaved Kona Ice Truck interacts with Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) community members during an Easter celebration at MCBH, April 3, 2026. U.S. Marines, Sailors, civilians and their families from Headquarters Battalion came together for a celebration of the upcoming Easter holiday, creating a space for connection, fun, and shared memories. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)