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    Headquarters Battalion Hosts the 2026 Easter Parade at MCBH [Image 8 of 10]

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    Headquarters Battalion Hosts the 2026 Easter Parade at MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) community members play with bubbles during an Easter celebration at MCBH, April 3, 2026. U.S. Marines, Sailors, civilians and their families from Headquarters Battalion came together for a celebration of the upcoming Easter holiday, creating a space for connection, fun, and shared memories. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.07.2026 01:35
    Photo ID: 9600872
    VIRIN: 260403-M-SF900-1082
    Resolution: 5104x3403
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Headquarters Battalion Hosts the 2026 Easter Parade at MCBH [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Nicholas Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Headquarters Battalion Hosts the 2026 Easter Parade at MCBH
    Headquarters Battalion Hosts the 2026 Easter Parade at MCBH
    Headquarters Battalion Hosts the 2026 Easter Parade at MCBH
    Headquarters Battalion Hosts the 2026 Easter Parade at MCBH
    Headquarters Battalion Hosts the 2026 Easter Parade at MCBH
    Headquarters Battalion Hosts the 2026 Easter Parade at MCBH
    Headquarters Battalion Hosts the 2026 Easter Parade at MCBH
    Headquarters Battalion Hosts the 2026 Easter Parade at MCBH
    Headquarters Battalion Hosts the 2026 Easter Parade at MCBH
    Headquarters Battalion Hosts the 2026 Easter Parade at MCBH

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    TAGS

    Holiday
    Easter
    MCBH
    HQBN
    Hawaii
    Community

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