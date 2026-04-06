U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion (HQBN), Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), host an Easter celebration at MCBH, April 3, 2026. HQBN brought families together for a celebration of the upcoming Easter holiday, creating a space for connection, fun, and shared memories. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 01:35
|Photo ID:
|9600868
|VIRIN:
|260403-M-SF900-1004
|Resolution:
|6228x4152
|Size:
|5.63 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Headquarters Battalion Hosts the 2026 Easter Parade at MCBH [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Nicholas Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.