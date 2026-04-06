Headquarters Battalion Hosts the 2026 Easter Parade at MCBH

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U.S. Marines with Headquarters Battalion (HQBN), Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), host an Easter celebration at MCBH, April 3, 2026. HQBN brought families together for a celebration of the upcoming Easter holiday, creating a space for connection, fun, and shared memories. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)