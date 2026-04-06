Headquarters Battalion Hosts the 2026 Easter Parade at MCBH

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Crayola Chalk sticks lay on the ground during an Easter celebration at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 3, 2026. U.S. Marines, Sailors, civilians and their families from Headquarters Battalion came together for a celebration of the upcoming Easter holiday, creating a space for connection, fun, and shared memories. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)