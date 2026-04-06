A Child from the Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) community writes on the floor during an Easter celebration at MCBH, April 3, 2026. U.S. Marines, Sailors, civilians and their families from Headquarters Battalion came together for a celebration of the upcoming Easter holiday, creating a space for connection, fun, and shared memories. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nicholas Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.07.2026 01:35
|Photo ID:
|9600870
|VIRIN:
|260403-M-SF900-1100
|Resolution:
|5832x3888
|Size:
|6.67 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Headquarters Battalion Hosts the 2026 Easter Parade at MCBH [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Nicholas Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.