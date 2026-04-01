U.S. Marines Conduct CBRNE Training Inside an Underground Facility

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U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Joshua Wittwer, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Echo Section, EOD Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, inspects simulated mustard agent projectiles during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 at Yeoncheon, South Korea, March 29, 2026. The Korean Marine Exchange Program is a semiannual bilateral exercise designed to improve combined readiness, strengthen the Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance and promote stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Pedro Rojas)