U.S. Marines Conduct CBRNE Training Inside an Underground Facility

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Jacob Marley, left, and Sgt. Phil Jorgenson, explosive ordnance disposal technicians with Echo Section, EOD Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct function checks on their equipment during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 at Yeoncheon, South Korea, March 29, 2026. The Korean Marine Exchange Program is a semiannual bilateral exercise designed to improve combined readiness, strengthen the Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance and promote stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Pedro Rojas)