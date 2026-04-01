U.S. Marines with Echo Section, EOD Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, gather in a low-light underground facility during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 at Yeoncheon, South Korea, March 29, 2026. The Korean Marine Exchange Program is a semiannual bilateral exercise designed to improve combined readiness, strengthen the Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance and promote stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Pedro Rojas)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 04:34
|Photo ID:
|9599452
|VIRIN:
|260329-M-PY017-1171
|Resolution:
|6720x3780
|Size:
|14.45 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines Conduct CBRNE Training Inside an Underground Facility [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Pedro Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.