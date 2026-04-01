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    U.S. Marines Conduct CBRNE Training Inside an Underground Facility [Image 4 of 7]

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    U.S. Marines Conduct CBRNE Training Inside an Underground Facility

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.28.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Pedro Rojas 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Evan Donovan, left, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Echo Section, EOD Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, assists Sgt. Jacob Marley, an explosive ordnance disposal technician with Echo Section, EOD Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, with his gas mask during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 at Yeoncheon, South Korea, March 29, 2026. The Korean Marine Exchange Program is a semiannual bilateral exercise designed to improve combined readiness, strengthen the Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance and promote stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Pedro Rojas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 04:34
    Photo ID: 9599444
    VIRIN: 260329-M-PY017-1082
    Resolution: 6197x3486
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Conduct CBRNE Training Inside an Underground Facility [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Pedro Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Marines Conduct CBRNE Training Inside an Underground Facility
    U.S. Marines Conduct CBRNE Training Inside an Underground Facility
    U.S. Marines Conduct CBRNE Training Inside an Underground Facility
    U.S. Marines Conduct CBRNE Training Inside an Underground Facility
    U.S. Marines Conduct CBRNE Training Inside an Underground Facility
    U.S. Marines Conduct CBRNE Training Inside an Underground Facility
    U.S. Marines Conduct CBRNE Training Inside an Underground Facility

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