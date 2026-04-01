U.S. Marines Conduct CBRNE Training Inside an Underground Facility

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U.S. Marines with Echo Section, EOD Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, gather in a low-light underground facility during Korean Marine Exchange Program 26.1 at Yeoncheon, South Korea, March 29, 2026. The Korean Marine Exchange Program is a semiannual bilateral exercise designed to improve combined readiness, strengthen the Republic of Korea-U.S. alliance and promote stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Pedro Rojas)