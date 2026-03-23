PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - The new Additive Makerspace facility will provide U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center engineers with a state-of-the-art makerspace to design, prototype, and manufacture parts, enhancing the Army's ability to innovate and respond to the needs of the modern warfighter.
U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 10:45
|Photo ID:
|9591784
|VIRIN:
|260319-O-GY890-1351
|Resolution:
|1630x1387
|Size:
|887.76 KB
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3D Printing powerhouse opens at Picatinny’s Armaments Center, boosting innovation [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
3D Printing powerhouse opens at Picatinny’s Armaments Center, boosting innovation
No keywords found.