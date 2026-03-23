3D Printing powerhouse opens at Picatinny’s Armaments Center, boosting innovation

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PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - The new Additive Makerspace facility will provide U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center engineers with a state-of-the-art makerspace to design, prototype, and manufacture parts, enhancing the Army's ability to innovate and respond to the needs of the modern warfighter.



U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes