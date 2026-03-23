3D Printing powerhouse opens at Picatinny’s Armaments Center, boosting innovation

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PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - The establishment of this new makerspace reflects a broader trend within the U.S. military to leverage the power of additive manufacturing. Similar innovation labs have been opened at other U.S. Army and Department of Defense locations, including the Maneuver Innovation Lab at Fort Moore, Georgia, and the Airborne Innovation Lab at Fort Bragg.



U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes



U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes