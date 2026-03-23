(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3D Printing powerhouse opens at Picatinny’s Armaments Center, boosting innovation [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    3D Printing powerhouse opens at Picatinny’s Armaments Center, boosting innovation

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - The establishment of this new makerspace reflects a broader trend within the U.S. military to leverage the power of additive manufacturing. Similar innovation labs have been opened at other U.S. Army and Department of Defense locations, including the Maneuver Innovation Lab at Fort Moore, Georgia, and the Airborne Innovation Lab at Fort Bragg.

    U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes

    U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 10:45
    Photo ID: 9591795
    VIRIN: 260319-O-GY890-7084
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3D Printing powerhouse opens at Picatinny’s Armaments Center, boosting innovation [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    3D Printing powerhouse opens at Picatinny’s Armaments Center, boosting innovation
    3D Printing powerhouse opens at Picatinny’s Armaments Center, boosting innovation
    3D Printing powerhouse opens at Picatinny’s Armaments Center, boosting innovation
    3D Printing powerhouse opens at Picatinny’s Armaments Center, boosting innovation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    3D Printing powerhouse opens at Picatinny’s Armaments Center, boosting innovation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery