PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - The U.S. Army took a significant step forward in additive manufacturing and rapid prototyping with the grand opening of the Additive Makerspace in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 19.
Additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, constructs 3D objects layer-by-layer from digital computer aided-design (CAD) models, supporting materials like plastics, metals, ceramics, and composites. It reduces costs and accelerates development by enabling complex, customized designs that are difficult or impossible for traditional manufacturing.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 10:45
|Photo ID:
|9591778
|VIRIN:
|260319-O-GY890-9438
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|2
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|0
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3D Printing powerhouse opens at Picatinny’s Armaments Center, boosting innovation
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