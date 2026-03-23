3D Printing powerhouse opens at Picatinny’s Armaments Center, boosting innovation

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PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - The U.S. Army took a significant step forward in additive manufacturing and rapid prototyping with the grand opening of the Additive Makerspace in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 19.



Additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, constructs 3D objects layer-by-layer from digital computer aided-design (CAD) models, supporting materials like plastics, metals, ceramics, and composites. It reduces costs and accelerates development by enabling complex, customized designs that are difficult or impossible for traditional manufacturing.