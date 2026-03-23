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    3D Printing powerhouse opens at Picatinny’s Armaments Center, boosting innovation [Image 4 of 4]

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    3D Printing powerhouse opens at Picatinny’s Armaments Center, boosting innovation

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - The U.S. Army took a significant step forward in additive manufacturing and rapid prototyping with the grand opening of the Additive Makerspace in a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 19.

    Additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, constructs 3D objects layer-by-layer from digital computer aided-design (CAD) models, supporting materials like plastics, metals, ceramics, and composites. It reduces costs and accelerates development by enabling complex, customized designs that are difficult or impossible for traditional manufacturing.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 10:45
    Photo ID: 9591778
    VIRIN: 260319-O-GY890-9438
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3D Printing powerhouse opens at Picatinny’s Armaments Center, boosting innovation [Image 4 of 4], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3D Printing powerhouse opens at Picatinny’s Armaments Center, boosting innovation
    3D Printing powerhouse opens at Picatinny’s Armaments Center, boosting innovation
    3D Printing powerhouse opens at Picatinny’s Armaments Center, boosting innovation
    3D Printing powerhouse opens at Picatinny’s Armaments Center, boosting innovation

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