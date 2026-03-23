PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. - More than 50 3D printers make up the facility which offers a range of advanced 3D printing technologies and material options, providing engineers the ability to design and produce work through additive manufacturing processes.
U.S. Army photo by Todd Mozes
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 10:45
|Photo ID:
|9591788
|VIRIN:
|260319-O-GY890-7268
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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3D Printing powerhouse opens at Picatinny’s Armaments Center, boosting innovation
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