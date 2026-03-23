53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB

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Airmen assigned to Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, participate in a five-mile ruck march during the base-hosted Warrior Day March 27, 2026. Warrior Day was designed for service members to both hone skills to be combat-ready and capable as well as perform in various operational scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)