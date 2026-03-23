Airmen assigned to Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, participate in a five-mile ruck march during the base-hosted Warrior Day March 27, 2026. Warrior Day was designed for service members to both hone skills to be combat-ready and capable as well as perform in various operational scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 09:31
|Photo ID:
|9591565
|VIRIN:
|260327-F-VG042-1097
|Resolution:
|5405x3596
|Size:
|8.13 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.