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    53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB [Image 7 of 7]

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    53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad 

    53rd Wing

    Airmen assigned to Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, participate in a five-mile ruck march during the base-hosted Warrior Day March 27, 2026. Warrior Day was designed for service members to both hone skills to be combat-ready and capable as well as perform in various operational scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 09:31
    Photo ID: 9591565
    VIRIN: 260327-F-VG042-1097
    Resolution: 5405x3596
    Size: 8.13 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB
    53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB
    53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB
    53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB
    53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB
    53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB
    53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB

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    TAGS

    Warrior Day
    warrior ethos
    53rd wing
    ruck march
    physical training
    Readiness & Training

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