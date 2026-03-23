53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB

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Airmen assigned to the 53rd Wing participate in a ruck march as part of Warrior Day, held March 27, 2026, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The day brought together Airmen from across Team Eglin, including members from the 96th Test Wing, 33rd Fighter Wing and the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)