Airmen assigned to the 53rd Wing participate in a ruck march as part of Warrior Day, held March 27, 2026, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The day brought together Airmen from across Team Eglin, including members from the 96th Test Wing, 33rd Fighter Wing and the 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 09:31
|Photo ID:
|9591538
|VIRIN:
|260327-F-VG042-1028
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.33 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.