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    53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB [Image 5 of 7]

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    53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad 

    53rd Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 53rd Wing participate in a ruck march as part of Warrior Day March 27, 2026, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Warrior Day, a chance for Airmen across the base to hone their operational skills, included events such as air freight training, simulated aircraft refueling procedures and explosive ordnance disposal operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 09:31
    Photo ID: 9591551
    VIRIN: 260327-F-VG042-1061
    Resolution: 7197x4803
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB
    53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB
    53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB
    53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB
    53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB
    53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB
    53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB

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    TAGS

    Eglin Air Force Base
    warrior ethos
    53rd wing
    ruck march
    physical training
    Readiness & Training

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