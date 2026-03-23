53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB

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Airmen assigned to the 53rd Wing participate in a ruck march as part of Warrior Day March 27, 2026, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Warrior Day, a chance for Airmen across the base to hone their operational skills, included events such as airfield evaluation, simulated aircraft refueling procedures and maintenance operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)