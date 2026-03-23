53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB

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A patch denoting membership of the 53rd Wing is displayed on an Airman's sleeve during a ruck march March 27, 2026, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The ruck march, part of the base's Warrior Day, was just one of many activities offered aimed at honing Airmen's combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)