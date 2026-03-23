A patch denoting membership of the 53rd Wing is displayed on an Airman's sleeve during a ruck march March 27, 2026, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The ruck march, part of the base's Warrior Day, was just one of many activities offered aimed at honing Airmen's combat readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 09:31
|Photo ID:
|9591543
|VIRIN:
|260327-F-VG042-1045
|Resolution:
|2265x1500
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 53rd Wing rucks during Warrior Day at Eglin AFB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.