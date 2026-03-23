U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alan Stephonson, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron first sergeant, poses for a picture at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 27, 2026. Stephenson contributed to the efforts that allowed the First Sergeant Council at RAFM to win the United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa FSC of the Year for 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 04:17
|Photo ID:
|9591335
|VIRIN:
|260327-F-XJ093-5909
|Resolution:
|3978x2647
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
This work, RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award
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