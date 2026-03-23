RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Alan Stephonson, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron first sergeant, poses for a picture at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 27, 2026. Stephenson contributed to the efforts that allowed the First Sergeant Council at RAFM to win the United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa FSC of the Year for 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)