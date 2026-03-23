RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award

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A first sergeant symbol is displayed at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 27, 2026. The First Sergeant Council at RAFM was named the United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa FSC of the Year for 2026, due to their exemplification of outstanding leadership, innovation, and dedication to improving the welfare, morale, and readiness of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)