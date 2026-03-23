A first sergeant symbol is displayed at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 27, 2026. The First Sergeant Council at RAFM was named the United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa FSC of the Year for 2026, due to their exemplification of outstanding leadership, innovation, and dedication to improving the welfare, morale, and readiness of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 04:17
|Photo ID:
|9591331
|VIRIN:
|260326-F-XJ093-1032
|Resolution:
|5429x3612
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
This work, RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award
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