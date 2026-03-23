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    RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award [Image 3 of 5]

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    RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A first sergeant symbol is displayed at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 27, 2026. The First Sergeant Council at RAFM was named the United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa FSC of the Year for 2026, due to their exemplification of outstanding leadership, innovation, and dedication to improving the welfare, morale, and readiness of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 04:17
    Photo ID: 9591331
    VIRIN: 260326-F-XJ093-1032
    Resolution: 5429x3612
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award
    RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award
    RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award
    RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award
    RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award

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    RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award

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