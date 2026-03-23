RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The first sergeant duty identifier patch is displayed on a uniform at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 27, 2026. First sergeants serve as the commander’s key advisor and frontline leader responsible for maintaining discipline, morale, readiness, and the overall welfare of enlisted Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)