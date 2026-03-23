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    RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award [Image 2 of 5]

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    RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.25.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    The first sergeant duty identifier patch is displayed on a uniform at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 27, 2026. First sergeants serve as the commander’s key advisor and frontline leader responsible for maintaining discipline, morale, readiness, and the overall welfare of enlisted Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 04:17
    Photo ID: 9591329
    VIRIN: 260326-F-XJ093-1017
    Resolution: 4858x3232
    Size: 3.44 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award
    RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award
    RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award
    RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award
    RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award

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    RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award

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