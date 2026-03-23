The senior noncommissioned officer ranks are displayed at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 27, 2026. The diamond in the middle of the ranks, signifies they are a first sergeant, serving as the commander’s key advisor and frontline leader, responsible for maintaining discipline, morale, readiness, and the overall welfare of enlisted Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.31.2026 04:17
|Photo ID:
|9591327
|VIRIN:
|260326-F-XJ093-1008
|Resolution:
|2340x1557
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
This work, RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Chloe Masey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award
No keywords found.