RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award

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The senior noncommissioned officer ranks are displayed at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 27, 2026. The diamond in the middle of the ranks, signifies they are a first sergeant, serving as the commander’s key advisor and frontline leader, responsible for maintaining discipline, morale, readiness, and the overall welfare of enlisted Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey)