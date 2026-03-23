RAF Mildenhall First Sergeants Win USAFE-AFAFRICA Level Award

Photo By Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey | The senior noncommissioned officer ranks are displayed at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 27, 2026. The diamond in the middle of the ranks, signifies they are a first sergeant, serving as the commander’s key advisor and frontline leader, responsible for maintaining discipline, morale, readiness, and the overall welfare of enlisted Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chloe Masey) see less | View Image Page

ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, England— “People are our business and our business is people,” said Master Sergeant Alan Stephenson, Civil Engineer Squadron first sergeant.

First Sergeants serve as the bridge between Airmen and command leadership, ensuring concerns, challenges, and morale issues are communicated effectively. They are on call to support anytime, anywhere. First sergeants are critical leaders who ensure readiness by guiding and mentoring Airmen through challenges they may face.

In a significant validation of their leadership, RAF Mildenhall’s First Sergeant Council was named the USAFE-AFAFRICA First Sergeant Council of the Year 2026. This award highlights the vital function of first sergeants.

“As a noncommissioned officer, I was always that person that Airmen would come to looking for advice, and that has always followed me,” said Stephenson. “Then I came back from a deployment and started the process to become a first sergeant, and I fell in love with it.”

The First Sergeant Council at RAF Mildenhall exceeded expectations and demonstrated the Air Force core values.

Integrity

“First sergeants are put into a unique position where they get to work hand-in-hand with commanders, chiefs, and a variety of leaders around an installation,” Stephenson said. “What comes with that is access to a lot of information. Having integrity and understanding that the information you have and what you're doing with it really helps shape and mold multiple generations of Airmen and versions of the Air Force moving into the future.”

The First Sergeant Council’s responsibilities extend beyond the Airmen; they are also responsible for their families’ well-being.

The council reviewed multiple child protection programs and found there were different standards as to what is considered child neglect, causing reporting inaccuracies.

“We took all of these different regulations from different organizations, and we streamlined it into one usable document, and got all organizations to agree to the new regulations,” Stephenson said.

Due to their efforts, the council reduced erroneous child neglect reports by 40%. This commitment to accuracy strengthened trust while ensuring consistency and a higher standard of care for families.

Service before self

Each initiative taken by the council is reflected in their work, where each deliberate choice aims to prioritize the welfare, preparedness, and success of Airmen and the mission above self-interest.

This unwavering dedication is not without personal cost. First sergeants often sacrifice time with their own families in support of Airmen in need.

“As a first sergeant, you're on call 24/7/365,” Stephenson said. “We are constantly looking out for ways to improve the safety and well-being of Airmen. They should be ready for anything that comes their way.”

The council strengthened readiness by coordinating large-scale exercises that ensured that life-saving action in crisis scenarios was properly displayed. These strategic opportunities demonstrated the capabilities of Airmen at RAF Mildenhall.

“We benchmarked the Wing Inspection Team program and leveraged it to develop joint U.S./U.K. Active Shooter and Domestic Violence response exercises,” Stephenson said. “With the overall stance of the world, it’s important to be ready for what the world may throw at you.”

From the personal sacrifices made behind the scenes to the strategic planning on the front lines, their everyday efforts directly translate into a more resilient, ready, and capable force.

Excellence

First sergeants recognized the process for Airmen and their families to find support during a government shutdown could be found in more than 10 different online locations. This created a system many found confusing.

“We worked with the Spark Cell to develop a one-stop shop for all the current updates, options for financial aid, and pathways for Airmen across the installation to get support. In total, $50,000 was given to Airmen in need,” said Stephenson.

Due to their innovation and dedication to excellence, this sole-source support hub served 10,000 Airmen and families. Their efforts made resources more accessible during a time of hardship.

“The first sergeant is the model for the organization,” Stephenson said. “We’re the ones that are supposed to maintain the standards and enforce the standards. Excellence is what we all strive for.”

Through integrity, service before self, and excellence in all they do, the RAF Mildenhall First Sergeant Council has proven that leadership is not about recognition; it is about impact.

From strengthening family care programs and enhancing crisis response readiness to streamlining support systems for Airmen and families, their efforts have directly improved the lives of those they serve.

Their USAFE-level recognition reflects more than achievement; it reflects a steadfast commitment to people, the mission, and the enduring responsibility of being the bridge between Airmen and leadership. At the heart of their success is a shared belief that when you take care of people, the mission will always follow.

“This is a big win for all of us,” Stephenson said. “We have a fantastic council, and we're fortunate in that regard. We're all very close.

We all lean on each other constantly, and because of that relationship that we have, we're able to really take care of the things that affect people across the installation. I feel fortunate to be a part of the council. I'm grateful that we won this; we are all proud.”