Nevada Guard Soldiers strengthen ROK-US alliance during Freedom Shield 2026

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U.S. Army Spc. Ahylin Arroyo, public affairs specialist, 106th Public Affairs Detachment, poses for a photo with the Republic of Korea Army, at the Republic of Korea Army Ground Operations Command, South Korea, Mar. 19, 2026. Nevada Army National Guard Soldiers participated in Exercise Freedom Shield 2026, strengthening interoperability with allied forces during a multinational command post exercise in South Korea. (courtesty photo)