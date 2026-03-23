Nevada Guard Soldiers strengthen ROK-US alliance during Freedom Shield 2026

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U.S. Army Soldiers from the 17th Sustainment Brigade, Nevada National Guard, pose for a photo at the Republic of Korea Army Ground Operations Command, South Korea, Mar. 19, 2026. Nevada Army National Guard Soldiers participated in Exercise Freedom Shield 2026, strengthening interoperability with allied forces during a multinational command post exercise in South Korea. (courtesy photo)