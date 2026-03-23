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    Nevada Guard Soldiers strengthen ROK-US alliance during Freedom Shield 2026 [Image 2 of 5]

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    Nevada Guard Soldiers strengthen ROK-US alliance during Freedom Shield 2026

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez 

    17th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Section

    U.S. Army Soldiers from the 17th Sustainment Brigade, Nevada National Guard, pose for a photo at the Republic of Korea Army Ground Operations Command, South Korea, Mar. 19, 2026. Nevada Army National Guard Soldiers participated in Exercise Freedom Shield 2026, strengthening interoperability with allied forces during a multinational command post exercise in South Korea. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 15:52
    Photo ID: 9590511
    VIRIN: 260319-Z-KL044-1001
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Nevada Guard Soldiers strengthen ROK-US alliance during Freedom Shield 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Nevada Guard Soldiers strengthen ROK-US alliance during Freedom Shield 2026
    Nevada Guard Soldiers strengthen ROK-US alliance during Freedom Shield 2026
    Nevada Guard Soldiers strengthen ROK-US alliance during Freedom Shield 2026
    Nevada Guard Soldiers strengthen ROK-US alliance during Freedom Shield 2026
    Nevada Guard Soldiers strengthen ROK-US alliance during Freedom Shield 2026

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    Nevada Guard Soldiers strengthen ROK-US alliance during Freedom Shield 2026

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    TAGS

    ROK-US Alliance
    NVNG
    17SB
    INDOPACOM
    National Guard
    Freedomshield26

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