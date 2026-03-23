Nevada Guard Soldiers strengthen ROK-US alliance during Freedom Shield 2026

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U.S. Army Maj. Ryanmay Orolfo (right), Capt. Mason Keeling (middle), and Sgt. 1st Class Charron Linares (left), Soldiers in the 17th Sustainment Brigade, pose for a photo with their certificates of commendation at the Republic of Korea Army Ground Operations Command, South Korea, Mar. 19, 2026. Nevada Army National Guard Soldiers participated in Exercise Freedom Shield 2026, strengthening interoperability with allied forces during a multinational command post exercise in South Korea. (courtesty photo)