Nevada Guard Soldiers strengthen ROK-US alliance during Freedom Shield 2026

Photo By Sgt. Adrianne Lopez | U.S. Army Spc. Ahylin Arroyo (first row, sixth from left), public affairs specialist, 106th Public Affairs Detachment, poses for a photo with the Republic of Korea Army, at the Republic of Korea Army Ground Operations Command, South Korea, Mar. 16, 2026. Nevada Army National Guard Soldiers participated in Exercise Freedom Shield 2026, strengthening interoperability with allied forces during a multinational command post exercise in South Korea. (courtesty photo) see less | View Image Page

YONGIN, South Korea — Soldiers from the Nevada Army National Guard’s 17th Sustainment Brigade participated in Exercise Freedom Shield 2026, a multinational command post exercise held March 9–19, marking the unit’s first involvement alongside the Republic of Korea Army, U.S. Forces Korea and United Nations Command.

Freedom Shield is a multidomain command post exercise designed to strengthen the alliance’s combined defense posture and improve response capabilities across a range of security threats on the Korean Peninsula.

Nevada Soldiers augmented the Eighth Army Interoperability Directorate, embedding within the Republic of Korea Army formations and operating from secure command posts to coordinate noncombatant evacuation operations, mobilization, initial defense, and offensive operations.

The Nevada contingent also supported the Combined Ground Component Command, a newly established headquarters integrating U.S. Eighth Army and Republic of Korea Ground Operations Command efforts. Soldiers integrated within staff sections, contributing to daily planning, synchronization and operational updates.

Throughout the exercise, Soldiers participated in working groups and coordination meetings across multiple warfighting functions, including operations, engineering, sustainment, legal and public affairs, helping ensure unity of effort across the multinational headquarters.

Maj. Ryanmay Orolfo, a plans officer assigned to the exercise, said the experience challenged Soldiers to operate outside their traditional roles while contributing to combined planning efforts.

“I’ve never worked in G5 before, so it definitely challenged me,” Orolfo said. “It was out of my scope, but after working with the United Nations and Korean Army teams, I was able to perform offensive-style planning.”

Orolfo said the experience provided practical lessons that will carry forward into future assignments.

“Everything I learned out there was valuable,” Orolfo said. “If I ever had the opportunity to be in a plans position, I’m definitely going to apply some of those policies and procedures we learned in my next position.”

Supporting sustainment planning, Sgt. 1st Class Charron Linares coordinated sustainment efforts, including identifying supply requirements and determining how personnel and equipment would be sourced and delivered to support operations across the battlefield.

Transitioning from her role, Linares said the exercise closely mirrored her experience during the brigade’s 2024 deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, adding that once she settled into the battle rhythm, the processes felt familiar.

Her contributions to sustainment planning and coordination were recognized by senior leadership, earning her a certificate of commendation and a coin from the Combined Ground Component Command commanding general. Reflecting on the recognition, Linares emphasized the mission’s collaborative nature.

“It felt really good being recognized because I didn’t even feel like I stood out,” Linares said. “It felt like we worked alongside them instead of separate from them.”

Lt. Col. Gary Mullaney, chief of operations for the 207th Theater Liaison Detachment, highlighted the impact of Staff Sgt. Sarah Placentia, who served as the battle noncommissioned officer, during the exercise.

“She quickly got herself oriented to the role and found ways to make us successful,” Mullaney said. “Before the end of the first week, she was already taking care of things before I even asked her to. She was invaluable to the combined battle staff.”

FS 26 marked Nevada’s first participation in a combined command post exercise on the Korean Peninsula, providing Soldiers firsthand experience operating inside a multinational headquarters while strengthening interoperability with allied forces.

Their contributions supported a broader effort to enhance combined readiness and reinforce the alliance’s ability to deter and defeat emerging threats, helping maintain stability across the Korean Peninsula.