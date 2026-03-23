Nevada Guard Soldiers strengthen ROK-US alliance during Freedom Shield 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from the 17th Sustainment Brigade, Nevada National Guard, pose for a photo at US Army Garrison (USAG) Daegu, South Korea, Mar. 19, 2026. Nevada Army National Guard Soldiers participated in Exercise Freedom Shield 2026, strengthening interoperability with allied forces during a multinational command post exercise in South Korea. (courtesy photo)