U.S. Army Soldiers from the 17th Sustainment Brigade, Nevada National Guard, pose for a photo at US Army Garrison (USAG) Daegu, South Korea, Mar. 19, 2026. Nevada Army National Guard Soldiers participated in Exercise Freedom Shield 2026, strengthening interoperability with allied forces during a multinational command post exercise in South Korea. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 15:52
|Photo ID:
|9590514
|VIRIN:
|260319-Z-KL044-1003
|Resolution:
|1536x2048
|Size:
|783.83 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nevada Guard Soldiers strengthen ROK-US alliance during Freedom Shield 2026 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Adrianne Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Nevada Guard Soldiers strengthen ROK-US alliance during Freedom Shield 2026
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