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    MAG-36 Marines visit local community center [Image 10 of 10]

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    MAG-36 Marines visit local community center

    OYAMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 36 pose for a photo with local children during an outreach event at a community center in Oyama, Okinawa, Japan, March 11, 2026. The Marines visited the center to interact with local children and foster a positive relationship with the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 02:59
    Photo ID: 9589456
    VIRIN: 260311-M-XG218-1247
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.77 MB
    Location: OYAMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MAG-36 Marines visit local community center [Image 10 of 10], by GySgt Scott Smolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MAG-36 Marines visit local community center
    MAG-36 Marines visit local community center
    MAG-36 Marines visit local community center
    MAG-36 Marines visit local community center
    MAG-36 Marines visit local community center
    MAG-36 Marines visit local community center
    MAG-36 Marines visit local community center
    MAG-36 Marines visit local community center
    MAG-36 Marines visit local community center
    MAG-36 Marines visit local community center

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    1st MAW
    MAG-36
    MWSS-172
    MALS-36
    COMREL
    Chaplain

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