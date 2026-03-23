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    MAG-36 Marines visit local community center [Image 9 of 10]

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    MAG-36 Marines visit local community center

    OYAMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Novoy Hunter, left, an engineer equipment mechanic, and Sgt. Taryn HoMejia, a food service specialist, both with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, play “rock, paper, scissors” with local children during an outreach at a community center in Oyama, Okinawa, Japan, March 11, 2026. Marines with MAG-36 visited the center to interact with local children and foster a positive relationship with the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 02:59
    Photo ID: 9589455
    VIRIN: 260311-M-XG218-1233
    Resolution: 6090x4060
    Size: 6.56 MB
    Location: OYAMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, MAG-36 Marines visit local community center [Image 10 of 10], by GySgt Scott Smolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    MAG-36 Marines visit local community center
    MAG-36 Marines visit local community center
    MAG-36 Marines visit local community center
    MAG-36 Marines visit local community center
    MAG-36 Marines visit local community center
    MAG-36 Marines visit local community center
    MAG-36 Marines visit local community center
    MAG-36 Marines visit local community center
    MAG-36 Marines visit local community center
    MAG-36 Marines visit local community center

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    TAGS

    1st MAW
    MAG-36
    MWSS-172
    MALS-36
    COMREL
    Chaplain

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