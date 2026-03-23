MAG-36 Marines visit local community center

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Novoy Hunter, left, an engineer equipment mechanic, and Sgt. Taryn HoMejia, a food service specialist, both with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, play “rock, paper, scissors” with local children during an outreach at a community center in Oyama, Okinawa, Japan, March 11, 2026. Marines with MAG-36 visited the center to interact with local children and foster a positive relationship with the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 02:59
|Photo ID:
|9589455
|VIRIN:
|260311-M-XG218-1233
|Resolution:
|6090x4060
|Size:
|6.56 MB
|Location:
|OYAMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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