MAG-36 Marines visit local community center

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Novoy Hunter, left, an engineer equipment mechanic, and Sgt. Taryn HoMejia, a food service specialist, both with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, play “rock, paper, scissors” with local children during an outreach at a community center in Oyama, Okinawa, Japan, March 11, 2026. Marines with MAG-36 visited the center to interact with local children and foster a positive relationship with the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)