MAG-36 Marines visit local community center

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 36 communicate in English with local children during an outreach at a community center in Oyama, Okinawa, Japan, March 11, 2026. Marines visited the center to interact with local children and foster a positive relationship with the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)