U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 36 communicate in English with local children during an outreach at a community center in Oyama, Okinawa, Japan, March 11, 2026. Marines visited the center to interact with local children and foster a positive relationship with the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2026 02:59
|Photo ID:
|9589448
|VIRIN:
|260311-M-XG218-1074
|Resolution:
|6411x4274
|Size:
|6.33 MB
|Location:
|OYAMA, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MAG-36 Marines visit local community center [Image 10 of 10], by GySgt Scott Smolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.