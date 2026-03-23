MAG-36 Marines visit local community center

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kevin Lewis, left, a food service specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Lance Cpl. Ezra Miller, an aviation precision measurement equipment technician with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36, play “rock, paper, scissors” with local children during an outreach at a community center in Oyama, Okinawa, Japan, March 11, 2026. Marines with MAG-36 visited the center to interact with local children and foster a positive relationship with the community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)