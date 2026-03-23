MAG-36 Marines visit local community center

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Ivan Zavalza, an aviation supply specialist with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 36, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, plays basketball with local children during an outreach at a community center in Oyama, Okinawa, Japan, March 11, 2026. Marines with MAG-36 visited the center to interact with local children and foster a positive relationship with the community. Zavalza is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)