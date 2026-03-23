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    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement [Image 4 of 8]

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    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve's Illinois Vice Chair Michael Holub presented information on USERRA and ISERRA and Illinois ESGR's award programs for supportive military employers at the Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement, March 27, at the 183rd Win in Springfield, Illinois.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.29.2026 12:48
    Photo ID: 9589055
    VIRIN: 260327-A-OH563-6630
    Resolution: 3084x1900
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement [Image 8 of 8], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement
    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement
    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement
    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement
    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement
    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement
    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement
    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement

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    Strategic Plans
    National Guard
    Illinois

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