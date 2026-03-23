Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve's Illinois Vice Chair Michael Holub presented information on USERRA and ISERRA and Illinois ESGR's award programs for supportive military employers at the Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement, March 27, at the 183rd Win in Springfield, Illinois.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 12:48
|Photo ID:
|9589055
|VIRIN:
|260327-A-OH563-6630
|Resolution:
|3084x1900
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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