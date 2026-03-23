Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement

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Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, The Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard presented Brig. Gen. Jorge Fonseca, the Director of the Illinois National Guard, with the Military Intelligence Corps Association's Knowlton Award in recognition of his significant contributions to the Military Intelligence community. The award was presented at the Illinois National Guard's Senior Leader Engagement, March 27, at the 183rd Wing in Springfield, Illinois.