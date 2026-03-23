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    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement [Image 5 of 8]

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    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Lincoln's ChalleNGe Academy's Jeremy Dixon presents the Illinois National Guard senior leaders with information about the academy's mentorship program and the impact it has on the academy cadets' future success. Dixon was among the speakers at the Illinois National Guard's Senior Leader Engagement, March 27, at the 183rd Wing in Springfield, Illinois.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.29.2026 12:48
    Photo ID: 9589051
    VIRIN: 260327-A-OH563-6951
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.92 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Hometown: RANTOUL, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement [Image 8 of 8], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement
    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement
    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement
    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement
    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement
    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement
    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement
    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement

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    Strategic Plans
    National Guard
    Illinois

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