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    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement [Image 3 of 8]

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    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2026

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Rodney Boyd, The Adjutant General of Illinois and Commander of the Illinois National Guard presented Brig. Gen. Jorge Fonseca, the Director of the Illinois National Guard, with the Military Intelligence Corps Association's Knowlton Award in recognition of his significant contributions to the Military Intelligence community. The award was presented at the Illinois National Guard's Senior Leader Engagement, March 27, at the 183rd Wing in Springfield, Illinois.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.29.2026 12:48
    Photo ID: 9589049
    VIRIN: 260327-A-OH563-5144
    Resolution: 2418x2748
    Size: 2.64 MB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement [Image 8 of 8], by LTC Bradford Leighton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement
    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement
    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement
    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement
    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement
    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement
    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement
    Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement

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