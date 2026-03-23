Readiness, People, Modernization and Community Discussed at Illinois National Guard Senior Leader Engagement

Lincoln's ChalleNGe Academy's Jeremy Dixon presents the Illinois National Guard senior leaders with information about the academy's mentorship program and the impact it has on the academy cadets' future success. Dixon was among the speakers at the Illinois National Guard's Senior Leader Engagement, March 27, at the 183rd Wing in Springfield, Illinois.
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2026 12:48
|Photo ID:
|9589053
|VIRIN:
|260327-A-OH563-8273
|Resolution:
|2110x3394
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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